Results of European Parliament President elections

About the vote

The ballot is secret and may last up to four rounds. Candidates may withdraw and new ones may enter the contest before the second and third ballot.

If no candidate wins an absolute majority of valid votes cast in the first three ballots, the two best-scoring candidates in the third round will go through to a fourth round, in which the President will be elected by a simple majority.

Round 1 Results

718 votes cast, 35 invalid votes, 683 valid votes.

In round one, an absolute majority of votes cast, or at least 342 votes to elect a President. This was not achieved, so voting will proceed to a second round.

Antonio Tajani (PPE, IT) – 274

Gianni Pittella (S&D, IT) – 183

Helga Stevens (ECR, BE) – 77

Eleonora Forenza (GUE/NLG, IT) – 56

Jean Lambert (Verts/ALE, UK) – 50

Laurentiu Rebega (ENL, RO) – 43

Round 2 Results

Round 2 of voting has not started yet. We will update as the results come in.