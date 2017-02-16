More Republican lawmakers question Russian ties with Trump aides

EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK
Click for full view

Russian President Vladimir Putin and then retired US Army Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn (L) attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) TV news channel in Moscow, Russia, 10 December 2015. Flynn on 14 February 2017 resigned from his position as US President Trump's National Security Advisor.

Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Up Next
Published 08:59 February 16, 2017
Updated 08:59 February 16, 2017

More Republican lawmakers question Russian ties with Trump aides

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe

Top U.S. Republican lawmakers continue to question the relationship between Russia and President Donald Trump's aides.

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey on February 15 to send the committee documents and provide a briefing on the ouster of Michael Flynn, the White House national security adviser who left after revelations that he discussed U.S. sancti...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next:  France says it will retaliate if Russia interferes in its elections