More Republican lawmakers question Russian ties with Trump aides

Top U.S. Republican lawmakers continue to question the relationship between Russia and President Donald Trump's aides.

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey on February 15 to send the committee documents and provide a briefing on the ouster of Michael Flynn, the White House national security adviser who left after revelations that he discussed U.S. sancti...