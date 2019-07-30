Report shows online markets need to do more to protect customers

EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT
Click for full view

(FILE) - Workers at the Amazon e-trader's new logistics center in Sady, near Poznan, Poland, 24 October 2014 (reissued 04 October 2017). The Euroepan Commission on 04 October 2017 order e-commerce giant Amazon to repay 250 million euro in back taxes as it amazon was givent an unfair tax deal in Luxembourg.

Published 18:47 July 30, 2019
One year after the signing of The Product Safety Charter and committing to speed up the withdrawal of dangerous products sold on their sites, AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Rakuten France have submitted on 30 July a report to the European Commission.

The report shows that the four online markets successfully use the EU Safety Gate for the removal of dangerous goods from their sites, and that they can further improve their product safety business by organizing prevention actions, strengthening their cooperation with market surveillance authorities and using artificial intelligence to detect dangerous products more quickly.

The European Commission will continue its efforts to convince other companies to join the charter, including social media, such as Facebook, to improve consumer protection online.

