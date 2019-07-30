Report shows online markets need to do more to protect customers

One year after the signing of The Product Safety Charter and committing to speed up the withdrawal of dangerous products sold on their sites, AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Rakuten France have submitted on 30 July a report to the European Commission.
The report shows that the four online markets successfully use the EU Safety Gate for the removal of dangerous goods from their sites, and that they can further improve their product safety business by organizing prevention actions, strengthening their cooperation with market surveillance authorities and using artificial intelligence to detect dangerous products more quickly.
The European Commission will continue its efforts to convince other companies to join the charter, including social media, such as Facebook, to improve consumer protection online.