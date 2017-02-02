Report: the Brussels revolving door from politics to lobbying

MATHIEU CUGNOT
Click for full view

President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Baroso (C) grimaces as he arrives at the European Parliament before the question hour with the President of the Commission during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 14 December 2010.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 10:36 February 2, 2017
Updated 10:38 February 2, 2017

… and how to block it

By NEOnline | IR

A Transparency International Report published on Tuesday sheds light on the revolving doors of political power and lobbying in the European Union.

That is the first-ever, comprehensive analysis of the revolving door phenomenon in EU institutions.
Findings
It emerges that 57% of accredited lobbyists in the EU have previously worked for EU institutions. Looking at the 27 Barroso Commissioners and the 485 Members of European Parliament (MEP) of the 2009-2014 period, it appears that half the Co...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Gloves off in the Turkish referendum campaign