Report: the Brussels revolving door from politics to lobbying

A Transparency International Report published on Tuesday sheds light on the revolving doors of political power and lobbying in the European Union.

That is the first-ever, comprehensive analysis of the revolving door phenomenon in EU institutions.

Findings

It emerges that 57% of accredited lobbyists in the EU have previously worked for EU institutions. Looking at the 27 Barroso Commissioners and the 485 Members of European Parliament (MEP) of the 2009-2014 period, it appears that half the Co...