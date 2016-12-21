Renzi plans his return to power

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Since resigning as Italian prime minister on December 7, Matteo Renzi has been reportedly planning his return to power. In a late-night post on Facebook, he wrote: “I have no seat in parliament, no salary, no pension… I’m starting over”.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, two sources close to the 41-year-old say he has been meeting advisers and spends hours on the phone with party allies.

Renzi staked his government on the plan designed to make Italy more governable but which almost 20 million voters rejected in the referendum. The loss left him, and his Democratic Party (PD), “navigating without a compass”, one PD source said.

Renzi, who remains leader of the party, fears his absence could open the door to extremists on the right and left, reported Reuters.

If he fails to reassert his hold on the fractious PD, he will consider forming a new party, provided a new electoral law makes that advantageous, two separate PD sources told Reuters.

Two separate polls show that PD would win only about 10% of the vote if Renzi left the party and ran solo.

“I’m convinced that – as polls say – Renzi is the leader recognised by the PD base by a huge margin compared with other candidates,” Anna Ascani, a PD lawmaker close to Renzi, told Reuters.