Renzi opens primaries he expects to win

He also expected to win the referendum that forced him to resign as a Prime Minister

Matteo Renzi called for primaries in the ruling Democratic Party (DP) in Italy.

The former Prime Minister lost a referendum on constitutional reforms in November 2016 and wanted to take Italy to the polls in June 2017. However, he was dissuaded from internal party opposition.

Earlier this month, Massimo D’Alema threatened DP with a split if Italy called early elections. Polls suggest that while PD has a small lead in voter preference with 29-31%, D’Alema could carry 14% with him if he did lead a party to the left of the current administration.

D’Alema has made clear he is willing to support the Paolo Gentiloni’s administration, although the former foreign minister is considered a proxy for former Prime Minister Renzi.

D’Alema has also been pressing Renzi to step aside as the General Secretary of PD. Taking the challenge Renzi, he has paved the ways for a possible succession. Among the candidates to challenge Renzi will be Michelle Emiliano, President of Apulia region, the MP Roberto Speranza, and the President of the Tuscany region Enrico Rossi.

The most politically distinct candidate is Michelle Emiliano, who wants PD to take a turn to the left. Renzi’s entourage told Reuters that polls suggest he would easily prevail over his challengers.

But, whoever wins will have to support the Gentiloni administration in fear of the alternative. In fact, the former PD leader, Pier Luigi Bersani, wants this to become a formal commitment to appeasing markets. Not unlike sanders and Hamon, Bersani is placing an emphasis on inequality.

Italy is scheduled to go to the polls in March 2018.

Calling snap elections would be an enormous political gamble. Polls over the last two weeks suggest a volatile public opinion mood with PD fighting fiercely with Beppe Grillo’s 5-Star Movement for dominance.

The 5-star movement is campaigning on the promise of calling a referendum on Eurozone membership.