Renzi must face D’Alema before Grillo

Massimo D’Alema is threatening with a split from the ruling Democratic Party (PD), if Italy calls early elections Reuters reports.

This week’s polls suggest that while PD is leading the polls with 29-31%, D’Alema could carry 14% with him if he did lead a party to the left of the current administration.

Matteo Renzi is calling for elections in the summer of 2017. Since his resignation in December 2016, he wants the opportunity of reinstatement. However, internal party opposition to Renzi has made clear that he has taken the party too much to the right and is threatening with a split.

D’Alema has made clear he is willing to support the Paolo Gentiloni administration, although the former foreign minister is considered a proxy for former Prime Minister Renzi. However, he has also made clear that if Italy goes to the polls, it will be with a divided ruling party.

If elections were to be called today, Beppe Grillo’s 5-Star Movement would be the leading political force with approximately 30-31% on the polls. PD would be in the 20% range and Renzi nowhere near the prospect of a new premiership.