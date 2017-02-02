Renzi must face D’Alema before Grillo

OLIVIER HOSLET
Click for full view

Italian Socialist leader, Former Prime minister Massimo D'Alema during the 9th European socialist PES Congress meeting in Brussels , Belgium, 29 September 2012.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 11:24 February 2, 2017
Updated 11:25 February 2, 2017

Renzi must face D’Alema before Grillo

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Massimo D’Alema is threatening with a split from the ruling Democratic Party (PD), if Italy calls early elections Reuters reports.

This week’s polls suggest that while PD is leading the polls with 29-31%, D’Alema could carry 14% with him if he did lead a party to the left of the current administration.

Matteo Renzi is calling for elections in the summer of 2017. Since his resignation in December 2016, he wants the opportunity of reinstatement. However, internal party opposition to Renzi has made clear that he has taken the party too much to the right and is threatening with a split.

D’Alema has made clear he is willing to support the Paolo Gentiloni administration, although the former foreign minister is considered a proxy for former Prime Minister Renzi. However, he has also made clear that if Italy goes to the polls, it will be with a divided ruling party.

If elections were to be called today, Beppe Grillo’s 5-Star Movement would be the leading political force with approximately 30-31% on the polls. PD would be in the 20% range and Renzi nowhere near the prospect of a new premiership.

epa05680722 Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi delivers a speech at the National Assembly of the Democratic Party in Rome, Italy, 18 December 2016. The assembly of the Democratic Party gathered after Renzi's resignation as Italian Prime Minister following a crushing defeat in a 04 December constitutional referendum. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi delivers a speech at the National Assembly of the Democratic Party in Rome, Italy, 18 December 2016. The assembly of the Democratic Party gathered after Renzi’s resignation as Italian Prime Minister following a crushing defeat in a 04 December constitutional referendum. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: MEPs slam Romania’s decriminalisation decree