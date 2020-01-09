NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – According to Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry, the share of renewable energy in Kazakhstan is growing annually.

In 2016, active construction of renewable energy facilities began. Six renewable energy facilities were commissioned in 2017, 10 renewable energy facilities in 2018, 23 renewable energy facilities — in 2019.

In general, today Kazakhstan has 88 renewable energy facilities with an installed capacity of 1,008.1 MW.

“In 2018, the share of renewable energy in electricity generation was 1.3%. And according to the results of 2019, their share increased to 2.3%” the energy ministry reported.

So, over the past year, some big new renewable energy projects were launched: 100-megawatt solar stations in the Almaty region (south of Kazakhstan), in the Karaganda region (center of Kazakhstan), in the Zhambyl region (south of Kazakhstan).

Today, a 50-megawatt wind station in the Zhambyl region, a 45-megawatt station in the city of Yereymentau, Akmola region, and a 42-megawatt station in Mangistau region.

The first phase of a 100-megawatt wind station was commissioned near the capital Kazakhstan. Next year, 100 megawatts of this station will be fully commissioned. It will be the largest wind project in the country.

The main event of last year in the field of renewable energy development in Kazakhstan was an auction, when for the first time in the republic an unprecedented low price for solar generation was recorded. On 27 November, an auction was held in Kazakhstan to select an investor for the construction of a solar power station (SES) with an installed capacity of 50 MW in southern Kazakhstan. Seven companies from six countries took part in the auction: Kazakhstan, Germany, Italy, China, the Netherlands and Russia.

In 2020, the number of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan will increase to 108, in 2021 – to 119.