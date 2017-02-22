Regling: “A European Monetary Fund will probably exist in the future”

Regling: “We are still trying to understand how the U.S. government is acting in the different policy areas”

European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Klaus Regling announced the Eurogroup’s Monday decision on Greece’s long-delayed second review after securing his second term in office.

“A European Monetary Fund will probably exist one day in the future,” said Regling to Süddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday.

The Fund’s creation is conditional on the agreement of all EU member states.

Relying on his experience from saving a smaller zone of 12 member states, Regling seemed optimistic on the bloc’s monetary union future. He suggested that the evident anti-globalisation movement from the U.S, left a vacuum that could “lead to Europe becoming more aware of itself” and that “the ESM is ready to take a step forward.”

On Greece’s bailout review, a favorite topic on the Eurogroup’s agenda, Regling said “it is important that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) participates in the Greek programme since that was institutional setup agreed at outset.

“According to the Bundestag decision and several other parliaments, the IMF must be there,” Regling added. There were only the funding and the technical expertise, but also political reasons why the IMF “must be there.”

Europeans also saw the situation in Greece in a much more positive light than the IMF, according to Regling.

“European institutions that say that Greece has almost done everything in its budget consolidation, while the IMF says more needs to be done,” he said.

“It is true that we have different forecasts. For example, in the analysis of how viable the Greek debt is. But we have no differences when we list what Greece must do in the next 18 months. It therefore depends on the forecasts as to how many measures are necessary to get there,” Regling commente on the work that needs to be done back on the ground in Athens.

The U.S. administration’s influence on the IMF

Regling reminded the group that the IMF is based in Washington, but that the U.S.’s turbulent administration should not reflect on the institution’s stability.

“There is a widespread illusion to believe that the IMF is ‘apolitical’. Behind the IMF Board’s decisions are the finance ministries of the world,” Regling said. “However, it is also clear that the IMF’s decades-long experience in combating crises gives it a special credibility.”

“We are still trying to understand how the U.S. government is acting in the different policy areas,” Regling clarified, appearing somewhat relieved that “not everything is announced on Twitter.”

“Sweden, Denmark and the UK, which unfortunately will leave us”

Regling foresees a bigger Euro zone on the years to come.

“I believe that in the next decade, all EU countries will become Euro members,” Regling said, excluding Sweden, Denmark and the UK, “which will unfortunately leave us. There are clear declarations of intent.”