Refugee on trial in Sweden for war crimes in Syria

The trial of a 46-year-old Syrian war veteran started on Thursday in Sweden. He is accused of killing seven captured soldiers in Syria in 2012, Radio Sweden reports.
The man lives in Karlskoga since 2012.
The crime allegedly took place in May 2012, when the 46-year-old traveled to Syria via Italy to fight with a rebel group. The prosecution has produced a video that allegedly shows the defendant killing the soldiers who have their hands tied behind their backs.
The man admits to killing taking part in killing the captured soldiers but denies these acts were unlawful “war crimes.” Investigator Kristina Lindehoff Carleson says the conflict “was a non-international armed conflict between the Syrian government and a number of armed groups,” AP reports.
The man requested and was granted asylum in Sweden in 2013. He was arrested in March 2016.