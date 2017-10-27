Rajoy sacks Puigdemont and calls Catalan elections on 21 December

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Spanish government fires Catalonia’s Cabinet after lawmakers vote to make region independent from Spain, on Iberico’s worst political crisis in more than four decades.

The Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy went live to explain how he will take away powers from Catalonia, after the Spanish Senate voted 214 to 47 to invoke Article 155 of Spain’s Constitution, granting Rajoy a package of extraordinary powers to suppress Catalonia’s independence drive. The measure will go into effect after it is published in the government register, which is expected tonight.

Executing Article 155 of the Spanish constitution according to Rajoy, includes firing Catalonia’s Cabinet, Carles Puigdemont, president of the Generalitat, of the vice-president and of the rest of Members. “.It is done to stop the escalation of tension and rupture of coexistence in Catalonia, to restore a self-government dismissed by a chain of illegal and exclusive decisions.”

“I have decided to call these free, clean and legal elections as soon as possible to restore democracy. We have never wanted to reach this situation,” said Rajoy announcing that local Catalan elections are to take place on 21 December this year.

Rajoy said that the Spanish Senate took the decision to restore the rule of law in Catalonia. “It is not a matter of suspending self-government, but of returning it to normality as soon as possible, a normality that begins with the law and returns the law to the Catalans. I have dissolved the Parliament of Catalonia and on December 21 elections will be held in that community,” said Rajoy on Friday night.

Madrid and Brussels Catalan officials are also sacked, as well as the director general and police: “Designation of those in charge of the councils, the offices of the president and vice-president, the embassies abroad, the removal of the delegates of the delegates in Brussels and Madrid and the director general of the regional police,” added the Spanish prime minister.

Rajoy thanked his Socialist allies that supported the decision: ”I want to thank PSOE, Citizens and their top leaders, Pedro Sánchez and Albert Rivera. These measures have been shared and many have proposed them. Thanks to UPN, Asturias Forum and Aragonese Party, Canarian Coalition and all those who have supported us”.