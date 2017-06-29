Raids against ISIS recruitment network in Spain, UK, and Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A counterterrorism operation between Spain, the UK, and Germany has thus far yielded six arrests since Tuesday, El Pais reports.

Arrests include four IS-linked suspected operatives in Palma de Mallorca, another in Germany, and their UK-based spiritual leader. According to Spanish security sources, the ring was involved in recruitment and propaganda work for ISIS, sending combatants to Syria and Iraq.

The operatives in Mallorca have allegedly met potential recruits weekly, for years. The identity and nationality of the suspects have not been released.

The probe into the network’s operation started in in 2015 when authorities came across an online video of a young recruit living in Spain, which was linked to a Salafist imam that had been arrested in the UK. The Imam traveled to Palma de Mallorca for recruitment and radicalization activities.

The man is known to European police and intelligence services and has been taking exceptional security measures, including constantly changing residence.

The suspect held in Germany was in direct contact with the Mallorca-based detainees and participated in the production of propaganda videos.