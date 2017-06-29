Raids against ISIS recruitment network in Spain, UK, and Germany

Atienza EDITORIAL NOTE: POLICEMEN'S FACES BLURED DUE TO SPANISH LAW
Policemen escort a suspect that was arrested as part of an international anti-jihadist police operation, in Palma Majorca, the Balearic Islands, Spain, on 28 June 2017. Spanish police authorities have arrested 4 people in Majorca accussed of being members of an international terrorist cell linked to the so-called Islamic State (IS). In the operation were arrested another two suspects, one in Germany and a Salafi Imam in the United Kingdom. The six alleged jihadists formed a cell with international connections that made and spread high radical-content audiovisual material and organized secret meetings to attract young people, and persuade them to commit suicide attacks or send them to fight in conflict zones. The police investigation that was kicked off in 2015 has revealed that the Salafi imam traveled to Mallorca in that year to invigorate the four man and became their spiritual leader. The man arrested in Germany had also strong links with the imam and took part in different propagandist videos made by the group.

Published 10:30 June 29, 2017
Updated 10:33 June 29, 2017

Raids against ISIS recruitment network in Spain, UK, and Germany

A counterterrorism operation between Spain, the UK, and Germany has thus far yielded six arrests since Tuesday, El Pais reports.

Arrests include four IS-linked suspected operatives in Palma de Mallorca, another in Germany, and their UK-based spiritual leader. According to Spanish security sources, the ring was involved in recruitment and propaganda work for ISIS, sending combatants to Syria and Iraq.

The operatives in Mallorca have allegedly met potential recruits weekly, for years. The identity and nationality of the suspects have not been released.

The probe into the network’s operation started in in 2015 when authorities came across an online video of a young recruit living in Spain, which was linked to a Salafist imam that had been arrested in the UK. The Imam traveled to Palma de Mallorca for recruitment and radicalization activities.

The man is known to European police and intelligence services and has been taking exceptional security measures, including constantly changing residence.

The suspect held in Germany was in direct contact with the Mallorca-based detainees and participated in the production of propaganda videos.

