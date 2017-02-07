Racial tension rises as French policeman is charged with rape of 22-yo black man

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A French Police Officer was charged on Sunday with the rape of 22 black youth worker. According to Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux, four officers have been suspended pending an investigation.

The officer allegedly sodomized the man with a baton, triggering mass protests. Hundreds marched on Monday in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois; they were holding banners calling for “justice for Theo.”

#aulnaysousbois Les 3000. Après une nuit agitée. Le maire doit s'exprimer ce matin #Theo pic.twitter.com/MryA25Fo5A — Mathilde Lemaire (@MathildeL75) February 7, 2017

Theo suffered severe injuries. There were reported clashes between protestors and the police throughout the weekend and through Monday. The French offshoot of the US-based “Black Lives Matter” movement is taking the lead in protests.

Theo’s brother told BFM Channel that Theo, a social worker, found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time, as the police was after individuals suspected of drug dealing. But, the event soon took on further political significance.

The National Front secretary general, Nicolas Bay, told France 2 television on Monday that the police do “admirable work in very difficult conditions” and one should not be swift with condemnations. However, he did note that if the charges were proved they would be “reprehensible.”

The local Socialist Councilor for the region where Aulnay-sous-Bois is located, Nicolas Bay said that while thousands of police are doing their work properly, “the image of the Republic is being tarnished.”