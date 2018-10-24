Race for top ECB supervisor job comes down to Italian versus Irish candidates

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The two finalists for the chair of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) are the Irish Sharon Donnery and the Italian Andrea Enria.

Their nomination was confirmed by the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Committee on Tuesday, considering their international organization and bank supervisory experience. The final say now belongs to the European Central Bank’s governing council. The decision is due by the end of the year.

Donnery is the deputy governor of the Irish Central Bank; Andrea Enria is the chair of the European Banking Authority (EBA). One of them will be replacing the current SSM Chair, Danièle Nouy.

This is the first role contested in a broader “change of guard” in the European Central Bank, culminating in the nomination of the successor of President Mario Draghi.

A number of candidates have paraded as candidates for the post, officially and unofficially. Among them, the char of France’s market regulator, Robert Ophèle, and his Italian counterpart, Ignazio Angeloni.