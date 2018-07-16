The race is on for ECB’s chief banking regulator job

The European Central Bank is currently seeking a replacement for Daniele Nouy, the chair of its Supervisory Board Mechanism after her five-year term ends on December 31 and is not expected to continue with a second term.
On July 13, the European Court of Justice ruled in a landmark case that Nouy’s department misrepresented the law in regulating the French banking system.
Nouy’s reform proposals have been fiercely opposed by the EU’s southern periphery Member States, particularly Italy. Some of the points of the bones of contention have been plans to quickly offload Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), which include mortgages and small and medium businesses.
She is credited with building up lenders’ capital buffers and, therefore, systemic resilience while the Single Supervisory Mechanism of the European Central Bank has had overall regulatory oversight over the Eurozone’s 118 systemic banks since 2014.
According to Reuters, among the frontrunners to succeed her is the European Banking Authority Chair Andrea Enria, the ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni, the Central Bank of Ireland Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery and the former Dutch supervisor Jan Sijbrand.
Germany is said to be reserving its firepower to lobby for a German successor to Mario Draghi, most likely Jens Weidmann, the President of the Bundesbank.