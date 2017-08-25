Qatar ignores Arab demands, sends ambassador back to Iran

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Qatar restored full diplomatic relations with Iran early on August 24 and promised to send its ambassador back to Tehran — a move counter to the demands of Arab nations trying to isolate Doha as part of a regional dispute.

As reported by the Associated Pres (AP), Qatar’s announcement made no mention of the diplomatic crisis roiling Gulf Arab nations since June, when Doha found its land, sea and air routes cut off by the four Arab states.

Iran, which welcomed Doha’s decision, has sent food to Qatar and allowed its aeroplanes to increasingly use the Islamic Republic’s airspace.

Restoring diplomatic ties will undoubtedly anger those opposing Qatar in the regional dispute, chief among them Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional rival. Perhaps not unrelated, the move comes just days after Saudi Arabia began promoting a Qatari royal family member whose branch of the family was ousted in a palace coup in 1972, reported the AP.

“Qatar has shown it is going to go in a different direction,” said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a research fellow at the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University who lives in Seattle. “It could very well be calculated toward reinforcing the point that Qatar will not bow to this regional pressure placed upon it.”

Qatar pulled its ambassador from Tehran in early 2016 after Saudi Arabia’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric sparked attacks on two Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran, a move to show solidarity with the kingdom. A short statement issued by the foreign ministry on August 24 changed that, saying Qatar’s ambassador soon would return to Iran.

“The state of Qatar expressed its aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields,” the statement said.

In Iran, the foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, said Qatar announced its intention to return its ambassador to Tehran in a phone call with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“We welcome this measure by the Qatari government,” Ghasemi said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The diplomatic crisis began in June, when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties to Qatar over allegations it was funding extremists and being too close to Iran. Qatar long has denied funding extremists.