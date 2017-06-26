Qatar demands ‘difficult to meet’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has warned that some demands set by four Arab states on Qatar, which is accused of backing terrorism, in return for lifting sanctions will be “difficult to meet”.

The list of 13 conditions imposed by Saudi Arabia and its allies, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain were rejected by Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, on June 24.

Al Jazeera quoted the minister as saying: “The US secretary of state recently called upon the blockading nations to produce a list of grievances that was ‘reasonable and actionable’. The British foreign secretary asked that the demands be ‘measured and realistic.’ This list does not satisfy that [sic] criteria.”

But Tillerson said Qatar was assessing the demands and stressed there were “significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution”.

“A lowering of rhetoric would also help ease the tension,” he added.

After the demands were made on Friday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the dispute was “a family issue” that the countries should work out together.

As reported by the BBC, Qatar has been under unprecedented diplomatic and economic sanctions for more than two weeks, with Iran and Turkey increasingly supplying it with food and other goods.

The four countries want Qatar to reduce its ties with Iran and close a Turkish military base, setting a deadline (starting June 23) of 10 days. They also demand the closure of Al Jazeera TV, which is funded by the Qatari government.

In a separate report, the Telegraph noted that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described a Saudi-led ultimatum issued against Qatar as “against international law”, further deepening the diplomatic rift that has emerged been regional powers over the Gulf state.

He said Turkey can “appreciate and embrace” Qatar’s stance against the 13-article ultimatum.

“We approve and appreciate the attitude of Qatar against the list of 13 demands …This approach of 13 demands is against international law because you cannot attack or intervene in the sovereignty of a country,” Erdoğan said on June 25, speaking outside an Istanbul mosque after prayers marking the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Erdoğan’s remarks are Turkey’s strongest statement of support for Qatar to date in the diplomatic crisis, which began when the four Arab states imposed a blockade on Qatar on June 5.