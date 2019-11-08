NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan held negotiations on 8 November in Qatar’s capital Doha on launching direct flights between the two countries, the press service of Kazakh ministry said.

The Qatari delegation was represented by the President of the Civil Aviation Administration of Qatar, Abdullah Nasser Turki Al-Subai, from the Kazakh side was the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the MIRD RK, Talgat Lastaev.

The parties consolidated the legal framework for performing regular 7 flights a week between Nur-Sultan and Doha, 7 flights a week between Almaty and Doha and 7 cargo flights a week, as well as with a fifth freedom of air under the introduced open skies regime in Kazakhstan.

According to Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Fathi Atti, the first flights between Nur Sultan and Doha are scheduled to be launched in December this year.