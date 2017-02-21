PwC 2050 projections: Poland to lead EU growth, Italy to lose G7 status

Published 09:00 February 21, 2017
Updated 10:23 February 21, 2017

Asia will take the lead in terms of GDP but the West will continue to lead in per capita terms

Globally, economic growth will be slowing down from 2020 onwards, as emerging economies are catching up with the West, predicts PriceWaterCoopers in a study published on Monday.

Looking at development trends over the next three decades (2050), Asia will maintain the lead in economic development measured in terms of GDP. However, when it comes to GDP per capita, the current G7 countries will remain at the forefront of economic development, perhaps with the exception of Italy.

GDP Growth

