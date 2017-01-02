Putin to push Nord Stream-2, Turkish Stream pipes

Germany could ignore the criticisms from Brussels and from its neighbours, just as it did with Nord Stream 1

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to keep pushing the Gazprom-backed Nord Stream-2 and Turkish Stream pipelines this year to boost gas deliveries in Europe’s north and south European states.

Chris Weafer, a partner at Macro-Advisory, a Moscow-based consultancy, told New Europe, that Putin is very committed to both pipelines. “He takes the view that if you build the fixed pipelines to your customers then they will remain your customers. You will then only ever argue over price and not whether to take the gas or not,” Weafer said.

Despite the political rhetoric and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s criticism of Russia’s role in Ukraine, Germany also wants Nord Stream-2, Weafer said, adding that it will greatly improve the country’s energy security and both countries have enjoyed a close energy relationship for the past 40 years without any problems.

Using more gas will also allow Germany to reduce coal consumption and that will help the country achieve its emission targets. “I expect Germany to ignore the criticisms from Brussels and from its neighbours, just as it did with Nord Stream-1, and go ahead with the pipeline,” the partner at Macro-Advisory said.

Alexey Miller, CEO of the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, said late December that Nord Stream-1 is now loaded by more than 100%.

“Nord Stream is loaded by even more than 100%. More than 150 million cubic metres of gas per day we now supply through this pipeline. And the fact that consumption by the countries that are our key partners, is growing, once again confirms that the Nord Stream-2 project is extremely demand on the European market,” he said.

Weafer also expects Russia to remain committed to Turkish Stream. “It makes strategic sense for Russia to have both a major northern and southern gas corridor. It will help secure Russia’s market share in Europe and, just as important, it will at least delay the construction of any competing pipelines from Central Asia and from Iran,” Weafer said.