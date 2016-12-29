Putin announces cease-fire in Syria

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russian president Vladimir Putin says the Syrian government and its opponents have signed an agreement on a nationwide cease-fire starting at midnight on Thursday.

The Kremlin statement came after Moscow, Iran and Turkey said they were ready to broker a peace deal in the nearly six-year-old Syrian war.

The Turkey-based Syrian National Coalition, a main Syrian opposition group, confirmed its support for the truce.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army announced a nationwide halt to fighting would take effect at midnight local time on December 29.

“The agreements reached are, of course, fragile, need a special attention and involvement… But after all, this is a notable result of our joint work, efforts by the defence and foreign ministries, our partners in the regions,” Putin said.

He also said that Russia had agreed to reduce its military deployment in Syria.

The United States has been sidelined in recent negotiations and is not due to attend the next round of peace talks in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, a key Russian ally.

Its exclusion reflects growing frustration from both Turkey and Russia over Washington’s policy on Syria.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States could join the peace process once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The announcement came days after forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government took full control of the northern city of Aleppo, forcing out rebels who had held the eastern part of the city since 2012. The key victory for Assad followed an intense offensive that drew condemnation from Western governments, human rights groups, and Syrian activists.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia and Turkey would be “guarantors” of the cease-fire in Syria. He said the cease-fire included more than 60,000 rebels and that “these groups control most of central and northern Syria.”

The truce due to take effect at midnight today would be the first nationwide halt in fighting since a weeklong cease-fire in September that collapsed after several incidents of violence.

The deal comes after a localized truce, also brokered by Russia and Turkey, that set the stage for the removal of civilians and rebels from the eastern part of Aleppo earlier this month.