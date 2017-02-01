Pushing away from Europe, Morocco rejoins African Union after 33 years

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

More than 30 years after walking out on the continent-wide organization, Morocco has rejoined the African Union, becoming the final African nation to do so.

Moroccan and AU officials announced the decision Tuesday from the African leaders summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. With its readmission, Morocco becomes the continental organization’s 55th member state.

Morocco split from the AU in 1984, when it was known as the Organization of African Unity (OAU), after the group recognized the disputed Western Sahara territories as the independent Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. Morocco has long considered those areas to fall under its rule.

However, African support for Western Sahara – which the United Nations defines as a non-self-governing territory – has ebbed as the importance of Morocco’s $110 billion economy, Africa’s fifth largest, as a trade and investment partner has grown.

At an AU summit this week, Morocco was re-admitted to the fold, with 39 countries expressing support and only 10, believed to be led by Algeria and South Africa, expressing reservations.

“Africa is my home and I am coming back home,” King Mohammed said, to applause from other heads of state. “I have missed you all.”

For Morocco, a relatively liberalized economy and firm Western ally, readmission to the AU should smooth its entry into fast-growing African economies to the south and help reduce its reliance on stagnant European markets to the north.

In the last few years, Moroccan firms have made significant investments across Africa in everything from financial services to housing projects to fertilizer plants. King Mohammed made clear this was just the beginning.

“Africa is indispensable to Morocco and Morocco is indispensable to Africa,” he said.

Morocco claimed the territory after Spain’s exit and fought a 16-year war with the Polisario independence movement, that established the self-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic with support initially from Algeria and then from across Africa.

Since a 1991 ceasefire, Western Sahara has been split by a earthen berm, with U.N. peacekeepers monitoring the Moroccan forces in what Rabat calls its southern provinces and guerrillas in the Polisario-controlled area bordering Algeria.

U.N.-backed attempts to hold a referendum on self-determination have been deadlocked since 1991 and Rabat has presented its own autonomy plan.

Sahrawi foreign minister Salem Ould Salek described the AU’s admission of Morocco as a ‘major step’ towards full international recognition since it would now be in the same room, on equal terms, with its rival.

“It’s a positive step for the people of Western Sahara,” he told Reuters. “After 33 years, Morocco has realized that it has to sit with the Sahrawi Republic. We hope that Morocco will have the goodwill to resolve this conflict and withdraw its troops.”

The return to the AU comes at a sensitive time.

Last year, Morocco expelled some U.N. staff from Western Sahara after then-U.N. chief Ban Ki-Moon visited Sahrawi refugee camps in southern Algeria.

In August, U.N. peacekeepers intervened when Moroccan forces crossed into a U.N.-mandated buffer zone and Polisario forces dispatched troops in kind to the remote area near Mauritania.