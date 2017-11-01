Puigdemont summoned to testify on Thursday in Spain, but he remains in Belgium

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Spain’s High Court on Tuesday called former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and 13 members of his sacked administration to testify on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The court also said it had started processing rebellion and sedition charges against Puigdemont and the other Catalan leaders.

Most members of the Catalan sacked government flew back to Spain on Tuesday evening, after they met an icy silence in the EU capial, but Puigdemont himself chose to remain in Brussels, where, after a short press conference, he obtained no political support.

Puigdemont said he wouldn’t be applying for asylum in Belgium (despite a lawyer specializing in Belgian asylum law confirming they met the previous day). He said the reason for his trip to the EU’s capital was to avoid more violence and to make the case for a peaceful solution to the Catalan crisis, which dramatically escalated last week when Madrid suspended the region’s autonomy. He also confirmed he would participate in a snap election called by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in December, but wanted assurances from Madrid it would respect the outcome of the vote even if pro-independence parties won a majority.

Donald Tusk, the European council president, spelled out the EU view: “Spain remains our only interlocutor,” Tusk said, adding a barely concealed warning against a repeat of the scenes of police violence. “I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force.”

Judge Carmen Lamela, sitting in Madrid, summoned Puigdemont to appear tomorrow or Friday along with 13 other members of his sacked government to answer charges of rebellion and sedition and of illegally using €6.2 million of public funds. The charges relate to the Catalan declaration of independence and the use of public money to stage a referendum that a court had already ruled was unconstitutional.

If Puigdemont or any of the other politicians fail to appear a European arrest warrant can be issued.