Puigdemont says will run in Catalan election from Belgium

A combo file picture issued on 03 November 2017 shows former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (L) and four former members of Catalan government (top L-R) Antoni Comin, Lluis Puig, Meritxell Serret, and Clara Ponsati. Judge Carmen Lamela issued an European detention for Puigdemont and former members of Catalan government involved in the declaration of independence passed in the regional parliament last 27 October 2017, who travelled to Brussels on 30 October.

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 12:40 November 4, 2017
Updated 12:40 November 4, 2017

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who left Spain for Belgium after his regional government was sacked, said on Friday he was “ready” to stand in a snap regional election called in Catalonia for Dec. 21.

“I am ready to be a candidate… it’s possible to run a campaign from anywhere,” Puigdemont told Belgian state television RTBF.

“We consider ourselves a legitimate government. There must be a continuity to tell the world what’s going on in Spain… It’s not with a government in jail that the elections will be neutral, independent, normal,” he also said.

Paul Bekaert, Puigdemont’s lawyer in Belgium, told Dutch television that the dismissed president will not return to Spain: “No, he won’t go because he prefers to observe and wait.”

The Catalan government was sacked after they declared independence last Friday. The Spanish prosecutor submitted a complaint against Puigdemont and 13 members of his government for the declaration of independence.

Puigdemont said on Tuesday that he did not go to Belgium to apply for political asylum, though it is one of the few nations that allows citizens of other EU states to apply for political asylum.

