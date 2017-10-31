Puigdemont as ‘a leader in exile’ will not seek asylum in Brussels

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Four days after the Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy suspended the Catalan government, ousted leader Carles Puidgemont fled Barcelona for the Belgian capital, Brussels. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, after his alleged asylum claim to Belgium, the Catalan political suggested he acted to prevent violent acts.

Puigdemont presented himself in front of the Brussels press corps near Schuman Square, as a leader in exile that fled Rajoy’s violent Spanish government, as Madrid was according to Puigdemont, preparing a “highly aggressive and unprecedented offensive against the Catalan people.” His vice president, Oriol Junqueras, will now be in charge in Barcelona, he said.

“The republic cannot be built on violence,” said Puigdemont in Brussels saying that it would be a “reasonable price” to pay in Europe of 21 century. “If the price of this attitude is slowing down the creation of the republic, we have to consider that this is a reasonable price in 21st century Europe.”

Did Puigdemont seek asylum in Belgium?

At the end, Puigdemont told the press that he won’t seek asylum in Brussels, but he will remain in the Belgian capital until he gets enough guarantees for a fair trial back to Spain, even though he has said in the past that he would go to jail to achieve Catalonia’s independence.

Now, he could be looking at 30 years in prison for charges including sedition and while he will be away, part of Puigdemont’s government will stay in Barcelona, to fight the election that Rajoy called for 21 December.