Puigdememont returns to Brussels on Saturday

Following the second withdrawal of a European Arrest Warrant from Spain, the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is about to return to Brussels on Saturday, Reuters reports.

Last week, Spain’s Supreme Court dropped a warrant for his arrest.

Madrid wants to charge Puigdemont with so-called “rebellion.”

German law stipulates that a person can be extradited if the arrest warrant refers to charges that are punishable in Germany. In Germany “rebellion” per se is not an offence, while “high treason” entails instigation of violence, which was not Puigdemont’s intention.

Spanish courts did not want to drop the rebellion charges and charge Puigdemont merely for “corruption,” that is, misusing public funds to organize an illegal secession referendum in October 2017.

Charges against Puigdemont and the five former members of his cabinet remain in place.