Protests against Libya’s female travel ban

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Libya’s decision to restrict travel for female citizens without male guardianship has been met with protest.

According to the BBC, the eastern government, under the command of Gen. Khalifa Haftar and based in Tobruk and Bayda, announced on February 16 that women under the age of 60 would no longer be permitted to leave the country without a male companion for “national security reasons”.

Haftar’s forces gained influence in the country for their victories against the Islamic State group and other jihadist forces, but have faced political opposition from the UN-sponsored leadership in Tripoli. The latest measures have been met with large protests both within the country and abroad.

“We express our deep regret as a women’s union over the publication of this decision from military men battling terrorism and extremism and seeking to build state institutions and law based on citizenship and equality and against discrimination,” the Libyan Women’s Platform for Peace wrote in a letter on February 20 to the mayor of Benghazi, which was affected by the decision. “We hold you completely responsible for the dire consequences this decision will have.”

As reported by The International Business Times, the group then shared a public statement in which it requested the “immediate withdrawal of this controversial decision” that it said contradicted efforts to stabilise the nation, which has undergone six years of near constant warfare.

Abdulrazzak al-Naduri, a spokesperson for the chief of staff in eastern Libya, claimed in a television interview that women involved in social activist groups were being used as spies for foreign governments. Authorities dismissed the idea that the order was based on religious ideology, but used the Arabic-language term “mahram” to refer to a male companion within one’s family considered “unmarriageable” by Islamic law and acting as a guardian.

Civil rights groups held demonstrations in Al-Keesh Square in Benghazi on February 21, according to Libyan media outlet Akhbar Libya. Other groups and individuals outside the nation took to social media to protest the travel restrictions using the hashtag #WomenTravelBan.