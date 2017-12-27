Prisoner swap between Kiev and Russia-backed separatists

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ukrainian authorities and separatists have confirmed that a deal for the prisoner exchange had been reached.

Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have sent all captured Ukrainian soldiers to the location of a major prisoner exchange that is due to take place with Kiev later on December 27.

Iryna Herashchenko, first deputy speaker of parliament in Ukraine, said “74 Ukrainians will be released [by the separatists] on December 27. We will exchange them for 306 people.”

Separatist leader Aleksandr Zakharchenko said on December 25 that the swap would take place “under the 306-for-74 formula.”

On December 26, Zakharchenko said the swap is only the first stage of possible further moves to exchange prisoners. He said more lists of prisoners were being compiled.

Herashenko previously said Kyiv has long been ready “to hand over all of those who can be released under Ukrainian laws in order to take confirmed Ukrainians in exchange.”

Herashenko is Ukraine’s representative for the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), which consists of Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

There have been no prisoner swaps between Kiev and the separatists for 14 months.