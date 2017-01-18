President Xi defends globalization in Davos

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The leader of China’s Communist Party and President of China defended capitalism from the dangers presented by Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The President of the United States is not longer assumed to be a champion of free trade.

President Xi Jinping appeared in the 2017 Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) as a global leader. In his introduction to the President of China, the founder of WEF Mr. Schwab, made the significance of Xi’s speech explicit: “In a world marked by great uncertainty and volatility the world is looking to China,” Schwab said.

The implication was that the world is no longer looking to Washington for leadership.

Globalization

In his Davos address, Chinese President Xi Jinping did not mention Trump by name. But, he warned against protectionism, which he likened to “locking oneself in a dark room.”

Xi said that globalization is neither “Ali Baba’s cave” nor “Pandora ’s Box,” noting that many problems economies face are rooted in national policies. The challenge at hand, according to Xi, is “cushioning the impact” of globalization. Xi said it is financial capital and not globalization that is to blame for increase of growth disparity and income inequality.

“The history of mankind has shown us that problems are not to be feared. What should concern us is the refusal to face up to the problems,” Xi said.

Context

During the campaign trail, Trump has been threatening to impose tariffs on Beijing for alleged currency manipulation. China enjoyed a tremendous trade surplus with the US, to the tune of $319bn for 2016 alone. But, Xi warned that “no one will emerge as a winner in a trade war.”

With the US moving away from NAFTA and the U.K from EU’s Single Market, China is stepping up its game to emerge as the protector of free trade, although it is not clear whether this will mean bilateral or multilateral cooperation. For its part, Switzerland is the first European state to sign a free trade agreement with China.

Global warming

Trump is calling global warming a “hoax” and a Chinese conspiracy. He has also threatened to pull out of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Given the close connection of his cabinet with the oil and gas sector, it is highly likely he will.

Referring to the Paris agreement, Xi said hat “all signatories should stick to it instead of walking away from it, as this is a responsibility we must assume for future generations.”