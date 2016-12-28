President Fernandez de Kirschner charged with corruption

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was charged with the illicit association and fraudulent administration.
The Argentinian federal judge approved the charges, finding there were sufficient grounds to claim she favoured a businessman close to her family with public contracts.
Two former political associates, ex-Planning Minister Julio de Vido, former Public Works Secretary Jose Lopez, and the businessman in question, Lazaro Baez, have also been charged.
Ms. Fernandez insists the case is politically motivated, pointing the finger at the current President, Mauricio Macri.
That is not the first Argentinian President to be charged with corruption. Carlos Saúl Menem (1989-1999) faced several allegations and was famously given a red Ferrari as a “present” while in office. Menem remains a Senator at the age of 85, which helps him evade prison since he has been convicted of weapons smuggling and embezzlement.