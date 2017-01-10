‘Prescriptions for sex’ proposed in Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany’s Green Party has proposed sex prescriptions for the disabled so that local authorities can cover the cost of prostitutes as a medical expense.

In an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag on January 8, Green Party spokeswoman Elisabeth Scharfenberg said: “I can imagine a [public] financing of sexual assistance,” adding that local officials could provide information about “offers of this kind in the area,” as well as grant the necessary funds.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, prostitution has long been legal in Germany and brothels currently operate across the country. In recent years, a growing number of prostitutes has started offering “sexual assistance” to people suffering from severe health issues like dementia or physical disabilities, as well as clients living in nursing homes. The services vary from “affectionate touching” to sexual intercourse.

However, there is no legal framework to claim those expenses as medical care in Germany.

As reported by the BBC, prostitution has been legal in Germany since 2002. And in the Netherlands, it is already possible to claim the cost of sexual services as a medical expense.