The pound jumps above 1.24 against the dollar 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The British pound rose against the dollar for the second day running on Thursday, taking its cue from external drivers.

The turnaround was completed as unspectacular weekly U.S. jobs figures hobbled the dollar ahead of non-farm payrolls data on Friday and left sterling at $1.2432, more upbeat data underlining.

A record 2.69 million new cars were also sold in Britain in 2016, car industry data showed, adding to a run of economic surveys this week that have shown no impact yet from the UK’s soon-to-start Brexit negotiations.

The pound tumbled 16 % against the dollar and 14 % against the euro in 2016, its worst annual performance in eight years, with the bulk of those falls coming after Britain voted on June 23 to leave the European Union.