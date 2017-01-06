The pound jumps above 1.24 against the dollar 

EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Click for full view
Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Up Next
Published 11:25 January 6, 2017
Updated 11:25 January 6, 2017

The pound jumps above 1.24 against the dollar 

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The British pound rose against the dollar for the second day running on Thursday, taking its cue from external drivers.

The turnaround was completed as unspectacular weekly U.S. jobs figures hobbled the dollar ahead of non-farm payrolls data on Friday and left sterling at $1.2432, more upbeat data underlining.

A record 2.69 million new cars were also sold in Britain in 2016, car industry data showed, adding to a run of economic surveys this week that have shown no impact yet from the UK’s soon-to-start Brexit negotiations.

The pound tumbled 16 % against the dollar and 14 % against the euro in 2016, its worst annual performance in eight years, with the bulk of those falls coming after Britain voted on June 23 to leave the European Union.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: US Intel. Director to spell out Moscow's motive for interfering in US elections