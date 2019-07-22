Positive results of EU-US cooperation on tackling terrorist financing

According to the Joint Report published on 22 July, cooperation between the European Union and the United States on tracking terrorist financing has continued to yield positive results.
The EU Commission is satisfied with EU-US cooperation under the Terrorist Finance Tracking Programme, and the essential safeguards and controls, such as data protection, continue to be properly implemented.
The programme is a key instrument to provide timely information to track terrorists and their support networks worldwide. The Commission also encourages Europol’s continued support to national authorities.
The next Joint Review of the Agreement is expected in 2021.