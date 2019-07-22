Positive results of EU-US cooperation on tackling terrorist financing

EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
Click for full view

A large number of rifles, hand guns, automatic machine-guns, and ammunition are displayed on a table in a police office in Driebergen, the Netherlands, 21 July 2015. The weapons were found in a garage in Nieuwegein, and several arrests have been made. The police states this constitutes one of the largest ever weapon recoveries in Holland.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 15:15 July 22, 2019
Updated 15:15 July 22, 2019

Positive results of EU-US cooperation on tackling terrorist financing

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

According to the Joint Report published on 22 July, cooperation between the European Union and the United States on tracking terrorist financing has continued to yield positive results.

The EU Commission is satisfied with EU-US cooperation under the Terrorist Finance Tracking Programme, and the essential safeguards and controls, such as data protection, continue to be properly implemented.

The programme is a key instrument to provide timely information to track terrorists and their support networks worldwide. The Commission also encourages Europol’s continued support to national authorities.

The next Joint Review of the Agreement is expected in 2021.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+