Portugal achieves smallest budget deficit in half a century

Portugal’s budget deficit fell to 0.5% of GDP in 2018, the lowest in half a century, according to data released by Portugal’s National Statistics Institute on 26 March.

Portugal went from an 11.2% deficit in 2011 – when Lisbon was forced to seek a €78 billion bailout with the EU and the International Monetary Fund – to a minuscule 0.2% in 2018, a number that represented a major drop for the 2017 the budget deficit when it stood at 3% despite the capital injection into the state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos.

The ruling minority Socialist government, which has the full backing of the Communists and radical far-left in the national parliament, has over-delivered as the government budgeted for a 1.1% deficit.

The latest results were largely achieved mainly due to an increase in tax revenue and social security contributions.