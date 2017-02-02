Poroshenko wants Ukrainian referendum on NATO membership

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 11:37 February 2, 2017
Updated 11:37 February 2, 2017

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko plans a referendum on whether Ukraine should join the NATO alliance given polls that show 54 percent of Ukrainians now favor such a move, Germany's Funke Mediengruppe newspaper chain reported Thursday.

"Four years ago, only 16 percent favoured Ukraine's entry into NATO. Now, it's 54 percent," Poroshenko told Germany's Funke Mediengruppe newspaper chain in an interview published on February 2.

"As president, I am guided by the views of my people, and I w...

