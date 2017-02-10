Pompeo in Turkey to restore security cooperation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

CIA Director Mike Pompeo arrived in Turkey on Thursday.

Ankara may hope to address the relation between Washington and Kurds operating in Syria (YPG), regarded in Turkey as a terrorist group. But, the prime political prize is an ongoing negotiation for the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, the Pennsylvania-based cleric accused of staging the July 15 failed coup.

That is the first in a series of security meeting to take place in the following weeks. Turkish Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin will meet national security adviser Mike Flynn in Washington next week.

Allied forces are preparing for the final push for Raqqa; that is the city IS regards its capital. To achieve that objective, Washington will need Kurdish support along the Syrian border and the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

Since December 2016, strategic cooperation between Ankara and Moscow has been closer than between Washington and Ankara. It is now speculated that Washington may enter the frame as the new administration has similar priorities to Moscow when it comes to Syria. However, that does not mean aligned priorities with Ankara, where relations with NATO appear to be at a historic low.