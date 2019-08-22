The Iranian oil tanker that left Gibraltar for Greece on Monday is not welcome to Greece, according to foreign ministry statement in Athens on Wednesday.

In an interview with ANT1 TV on Wednesday, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said Greece was not willing to facilitate the transfer of oil to Syria. He also added that the Adrian Darya 1 is too big to dock at Kalamata port, where tracking data suggest it is headed.

The statement indicates that Athens does not accept the assurances of the Iranian government that the supertanker is not bound for Syria.

Maritime Affairs Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis confirmed on Skai TV on Tuesday that the Iranian government never officially requested to dock in Greece. On Tuesday evening, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US will take every action it can to prevent the tanker from delivering oil to Syria in contravention of US sanctions.

Although the EU has not followed the US in imposing oil export sanctions on Iran, EU member states have imposed oil sanction on the Assad regime.

Furthermore, Washington has linked the supertanker to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. While the EU has not followed the US in pronouncing the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, US foreign secretary Pompeo warned on Wednesday that “anyone who allows a ship to dock is at risk of receiving sanctions from the United States.”

The Adrian Darya 1 has a cargo of 2,1 million barrels of crude oil.

The vessel was released from six-week detention off the British territory of Gibraltar on Sunday evening after a local court accepted Iranian assurances that the ship was not bound to Syria. The vessel was taken over by British Royal Marines in July on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

The US Department of Justice issued a warrant to seize the vessel on Sunday evening, but the court ruled that Gibraltar is not bound by US oil export sanction. Hinting at retaliation, Iran gave a stark warning to the US on Monday over further attempts to seize the Iranian oil tanker.