Poll shows SPD ahead of CDU for the first time since 2006

OLIVER WEIKEN
The newly appointed leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz attends a party board meeting in Berlin, Germany, 13 February 2017.

Author
NEOnline | IR
Published 10:45 February 20, 2017
Updated 10:47 February 20, 2017

Germany saw on Sunday, February 19, the first poll in which the Social Democrats (SPD), as a party, appear to enjoy more popularity than the Christian Democrats (CDU).

The Emnid poll published by the conservative tabloid Bild am Sonntag suggests a dramatic change in the political landscape, as this is the first poll led by the SPD since 2006. The SPD has 33% against 32% for the CDU and their Bavarians sister party (CSU). On Friday, the Electoral Research Group published an opinion poll for ZDF Channel, which suggests the CDU/CSU was ahead by 4%.

Germany’s campaign is no longer about the far-right.

The SPD has climbed 12% in the polls since the nomination of Martin Schulz as a candidate to run against Merkel on September 24.

Two weeks ago, on February 8, a survey published by Stern magazine showed SPD surpassing the 30% threshold for the first time since 2012.

Three weeks ago, a poll published by the ARD broadcaster suggested Schultz surpassed Chancellor Angela Merkel in popularity by 50% to Merkel’s 34%.

The momentum is clearly with the Social Democrats.

Given that the Left Party (Die Linke) and the Greens retain a 7-8%, it is possible that Germany could move towards a so-called red-red-green coalition. The credible alternative to a grand alliance is also changing the dynamic of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the anti-immigration, eurosceptic, and Islamophobic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is losing support, sliding back to single digits (9%), that is, their lowest score in nearly a year.

