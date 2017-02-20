Poll shows SPD ahead of CDU for the first time since 2006

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany saw on Sunday, February 19, the first poll in which the Social Democrats (SPD), as a party, appear to enjoy more popularity than the Christian Democrats (CDU).

The Emnid poll published by the conservative tabloid Bild am Sonntag suggests a dramatic change in the political landscape, as this is the first poll led by the SPD since 2006. The SPD has 33% against 32% for the CDU and their Bavarians sister party (CSU). On Friday, the Electoral Research Group published an opinion poll for ZDF Channel, which suggests the CDU/CSU was ahead by 4%.

Germany’s campaign is no longer about the far-right.

The SPD has climbed 12% in the polls since the nomination of Martin Schulz as a candidate to run against Merkel on September 24.

Two weeks ago, on February 8, a survey published by Stern magazine showed SPD surpassing the 30% threshold for the first time since 2012.

Three weeks ago, a poll published by the ARD broadcaster suggested Schultz surpassed Chancellor Angela Merkel in popularity by 50% to Merkel’s 34%.

The momentum is clearly with the Social Democrats.

Given that the Left Party (Die Linke) and the Greens retain a 7-8%, it is possible that Germany could move towards a so-called red-red-green coalition. The credible alternative to a grand alliance is also changing the dynamic of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the anti-immigration, eurosceptic, and Islamophobic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is losing support, sliding back to single digits (9%), that is, their lowest score in nearly a year.