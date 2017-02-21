Poll suggests Le Pen has narrowed the gap for the second round

Spreads rise to their highest level since 2012

A new poll published on Monday suggests that the far-right Front National (FN) is not only going to win the first round of the French Presidential elections on April 23, but is also gaining ground when it comes to the second round on May 7.

Closing the gap

The Opinionway poll suggested Le Pen would win the first round of the French Presidential elections on April 23rd by 27% but would lose in the second round to the Independent Manuel Macron by 42% to 58%.

Le Pen would also lose against the Conservative Francois Fillon by 44% to 56%. Although that appears to be a comfortable margin, it should be recalled that on February 14, Macron was winning by 64% to 36% and Fillon by 59% to 41%.

At this point, Fillon and Macron are fighting neck-on-neck for second place, but both Macron and Fillon have lost ground.

Benoît Hamon (16%) is gaining 1% since last week, although polls have not started yet measuring the effect of an alliance with the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon (12%) and, possible, the Green candidate Yannick Jadot (2%). According to political analysts, the prospect of a united left front lowers the chances of a consolidated front against Front National.

The issues that matter to voters the most are employment, welfare, purchasing power, and fighting terrorism (38%).

Market Reactions

Meanwhile, the cost of the French sovereign debt continued to surge on Monday, climbing to the highest level since 2012.

Investors are selling French bonds, pushing sovereign yields higher while investors flock to German bonds. France’s 10-year bond reached 1.05% as the market closed, while the German Bund stood at 0.29%.