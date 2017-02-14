Poll: 73% of Serbs would not go to war over Kosovo

73% of Serbs would not go to war over Kosovo.

Serbia along with five EU member states have not recognized the secession and independence of Kosovo, still referred to as the Kosovo and Metohija region.

Even the voters from right-wing nationalist parties, such as the SRS and Dveri, would not be ready to take up arms for Kosovo.

According to the Belgrade Center for Security Policy survey, based on 1,403 respondents, Serbs are more eager to see the scaling up of the fight against domestic ...