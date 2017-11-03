Politicians told to stay away at Caruana Galizia, Maltese anti-corruption journalist’s funeral

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Flags flew at half-mast across Malta and the EU executive’s headquarters on Friday to mark the funeral of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The anti-corruption reporter’s funeral took place Friday, days after the 16 October attack that cost her life as Caruana Galizia, was blown up in a car bombing. The reporter was buried in Most, Malta, away from the presence of Maltese politicians that were told to stay away from her own family members. Her coffin, covered in white flowers, was carried outside by her sons Matthew, 31, Andrew, 26, and Paul, 21.

Caruana Galizia, 53, had made repeated and detailed corruption allegations for years against prime minister Joseph Muscat‘s inner circle, moving here investigation towards the opposition side recently. This caused her close family and friends to accuse the Maltese prime minister of turning Malta into a “mafia island”.

“We still do not know who killed Daphne,” Archbishop Charles Scicluna told her family and friends during the funeral ceremony. “Whoever took part, I tell you this: however hard you try to evade the justice of men, you will never escape the justice of God,” he added.

On behalf of Brussels, the European Parliament president Antonio Tajani and the OSCE’s media freedom representative Harlem Desir, paid respects while flags outside the Berlaymont, European Commission’s Brussels headquarters flew at half mast after the EU executive chief Jean-Claude Juncker’s request.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia’s career spanned over 30 years, she was a pioneer of investigative journalism in Malta. Her ability to trigger debate is a testament to the success of her reporting and her dedication to the pursuit of truth,” the European Commission said in a statement adding that president Juncker and the Commission have condemned this brutal attack “in the strongest terms possible”.

“The right of a journalist to investigate, ask uncomfortable questions and report effectively, is at the heart of our values and needs to be guaranteed at all times,” adds the statement. “Our thoughts and hearts are with the people of Malta, and above all with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family, her colleagues and friends”.