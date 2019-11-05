NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Politicians and experts will arrive to the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, to participate in the fifth meeting of the Astana Club – the largest platform for discussing geopolitics and security in the region, a press- service of organising committee said on 5 November.

“Greater Eurasia: Towards a New Architecture of Global Cooperation” is the topic of the upcoming meeting, which will be held on 11-12 November.

The Club’s expert discussions focus on the current aggravation of the confrontation in the triangle of the US, China and Russia, the growth of trade protectionism and populist sentiments, as well as a new round of escalation around Iran and North Korea.

Some of the guests include former IAEA head Mohammed El-Baradei, former Spanish premier Jose Luis Zapatero, former Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Mikhail Fradkov, Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies.