Polish minister says EU funds safe

Poland’s Infrastructure and Construction Minister Andrzej Adamczyk sounded clear about the consequences of the European Commission triggering article 7 against his country. He told regional public broadcaster Radio Kraków that “there will be no consequences” for Poland in the EU’s next budget as a result of the European Commission’s move.

As reported by Radio Poland, Adamczyk said that in terms of infrastructure spending, Poland used EU funds for pan-European road and rail routes.

“These are needed by the entire EU, by transit traffic, the economy,” he added.

“It is in the interests of the EU to distribute these funds so that the main communication corridors and their branches are secure, predictable in terms of journey times. They must meet the needs of the 21st century,” Adamczyk said.

The Commission’s decision to initiate proceedings against Poland for breaching European common values and rule of law could lead to sanctions and a suspension of EU voting rights.

“Judicial reforms in Poland mean that the country’s judiciary is now under the political control of the ruling majority. In the absence of judicial independence, serious questions are raised about the effective application of EU law,” the Commission said.”