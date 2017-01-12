Polish interest rates remain unchanged

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on January 11 there is no reason to change the level of interest rates this year, adding rates could be increased in 2018 if the economy accelerated.

“I absolutely see no such reason,” Glapinski told a news conference. “Inflation will slowly rise in my opinion… and rates will remain constant… encouraging development.”

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Glapinski also said that if economic growth accelerates in 2018, then the time will come for rate increases.

In a separate report, Radio Poland online said the decision was in line with what analysts had expected.

The reference rate remains at 1.50%, the lombard rate at 2.50%, the deposit rate at 0.50% and the rediscount rate at 1.75%.