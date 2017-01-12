Polish FM meets Trump team

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski met General Michael Flynn, chosen by US President-elect Donald Trump as his national security adviser, in New York on January 10.

As reported by Radio Poland online, Waszczykowski said he received assurance that possible closer ties between Washington and Moscow will not be forged at Warsaw’s expense. He also said the new US administration treats Poland as a loyal ally.

During his visit to New York, Waszczykowski also met political veteran Henry Kissinger, an informal adviser to Trump on international affairs.

“They treat us as a reliable ally, as a country which spends appropriate sums on defence and also serves the interests of the United States,” said Waszczykowski.

He also said he was confident that the new US administration will respect the decisions of a Nato Warsaw summit in July, when the military alliance decided to bolster its eastern flank. Nato decided (amid fears of Russian aggression) to deploy four rotating multinational battalions of some 1,000 soldiers each to the military alliance’s eastern borders, including Poland.