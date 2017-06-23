Polish FM calls on France’s Macron to explain controversial statement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Poland’s Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to explain his comment that “European countries that do not respect the rules should pay the full political consequences”.

“There is a double betrayal. They decide to abandon EU principles, turn their back on Europe and have a cynical approach to the union which gives them money, without respecting its values,” Macron said in an interview for eight of Europe’s major mastheads.

In response, Waszczykowski said: “I hope that President Macron, who will be at the European Council today and tomorrow and plans to meet [Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło], explains his words to Poles, Hungarians and the other nations of Central Europe.”

Henryk Kowalczyk, a Polish member of parliament from the governing, conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, said he was surprised at Macron’s words, adding that Poland acts according to European Union rules.

“Poland makes a contribution to the EU… the budget is split according to rules with an algorithm of supporting areas of lower economic growth,” Kowalczyk said.

“We are doing what the bloc says, what the treaties say. If the French president was thinking of refugees, well [that issue] is not mentioned in treaties and when we joined the European Union we were not taking on that commitment,” he added.

As reported by Radio Poland online, the Polish government has refused to accept any migrants from states under pressure in the EU’s migration crisis under an EU programme to relocate some 160,000 of more than two million migrants who have fled to camps in Italy and Greece from the war-torn Middle East and Africa since 2015.

Earlier this month the European Commission launched legal cases against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic over their refusal to accept migrants.

According to Radio Poland, relations between Paris and Warsaw have been strained since a planned deal for Poland to purchase 50 Caracal helicopters from France’s Airbus Helicopters fell through last year.