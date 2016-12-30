Police release 2nd suspected Berlin attack accomplice

So far authorities have been unable to establish whether the was an accomplice or a support network

German police released on Thursday a 40-year Tunisian man detained as a possible accomplice to the Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri.

The man was detained on Wednesday. Authorities were driven to his arrest after his phone number was found on Amri’s cell phone directory.

Amri drove a truck through a crowd in a Christmas market in central Berlin on December 19, killing 12 and wounding 48. So far, authorities have been unable to find any accomplice.

Hours after the attack, the police arrested a Pakistani asylum seeker, Naved B, 23, who was released the next day.

Since the “Islamic State” assumed responsibility for the terrorist attack, authorities have been seeking for the 24-year old’s support network. Police on Thursday also confirmed that a video featuring Amri pledging allegiance to Islamic State is authentic.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told the press on Thursday that there was no evidence to suggest Amri had a support network in Italy. Amri has served four years in an Italian prison and Gentiloni said that it is possible the Tunisian was radicalized in Italy.

Amri died in a shootout with the Italian police in Milan on December 23, having made his way from Germany via the Netherlands and France.