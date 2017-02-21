Police raids National Front HQ in relation to “fake jobs” investigation

PATRICK SEEGER
French far-right political party National Front (FN), Marine Le Pen, reacts before the voting session in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 15 December 2015.

Published 10:00 February 21, 2017
French police raided the headquarters of the far-right National Front (FN) near Paris on Monday, in relation to the “fake jobs” scandal, France 24 reports.

The investigation relates to allegations that the National Front used European Parliament funds to pay for 20 assistants working in France, who did nothing related to the European Parliament. The fraud case is said to have cost European taxpayers €340.000.

FN spoke on Monday of a “media operation.”

FN is leading the polls for the first round on April 23rd, while also gaining ground for the second round on May 7.

