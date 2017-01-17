Poland’s ruling party to reprimand Angela Merkel

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Poland’s most powerful politician has vowed to tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an upcoming visit that she has some responsibility for what he sees as the German media’s critical and harmful opinion of Poland.

As reported by The Associated Press (AP), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling party leader who holds no government office but dictates the government’s conservative and populist policies, is slated to meet Merkel when she visits Warsaw on February 7 for talks with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

Kaczynski backs the pursuit of more independence within the European Union and of raising Poland’s profile internationally. The Law and Justice party took power in late 2015.

Kaczynski told Radio Szczecin on January 16 that he finds it “very worrying” that German media criticise neighbouring Poland. He thinks that the media are “loyal” to Merkel’s government, which he says makes her share some responsibility for the criticism.

“I will have to tell the chancellor that Germany should decide what kind of relations it wants to have with Poland, because one cannot attack Poland, question its reputation and at the same time expect bilateral relations to be good,” Kaczynski said.

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters in Berlin that Germany wanted to maintain a “very good and close German-Polish relationship,” but that that required “talking with each other, not about each other.”

He stressed that the “press freedom and the freedom of the press to report is an important part” of European values that Germany is following.