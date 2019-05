Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The governing Law and Justice (PiS) of former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski secured a convincing 45% share of the vote in Sunday’s European Elections in Poland.

The liberal European Coalition alliance was left with a 38.5% share of the vote, while the more socially liberal Wiosna (Spring) gained 6%, electing one MEP.